Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Snap Stock In The Last 5 Years

Snap SNAP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.43%. Currently, Snap has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion.

Buying $1000 In SNAP: If an investor had bought $1000 of SNAP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,249.03 today based on a price of $16.95 for SNAP at the time of writing.

Snap's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.