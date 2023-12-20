Here's How Much $100 Invested In Deere 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 20, 2023 1:30 PM | 1 min read
Deere DE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.47%. Currently, Deere has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion.

Buying $100 In DE: If an investor had bought $100 of DE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $287.32 today based on a price of $393.11 for DE at the time of writing.

Deere's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

