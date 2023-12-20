$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $600 Today

Loading... Loading...

Illinois Tool Works ITW has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.52%. Currently, Illinois Tool Works has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion.

Buying $100 In ITW: If an investor had bought $100 of ITW stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $619.63 today based on a price of $258.59 for ITW at the time of writing.

Illinois Tool Works's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

