Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Mettler-Toledo Intl Stock In The Last 20 Years

Mettler-Toledo Intl MTD has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.24%. Currently, Mettler-Toledo Intl has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In MTD: If an investor had bought $1000 of MTD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $28,538.83 today based on a price of $1201.77 for MTD at the time of writing.

Mettler-Toledo Intl's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.