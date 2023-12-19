What Happened With Caltalent Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Catalent, Inc. CTLT shares traded higher on Tuesday. Following losses at the end of October, the stock has rebounded over the past month.

What To Know: From the middle of October until the beginning of November, Catalent shares slid considerably. However, better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and full-year revenue guidance, reported on Nov. 15, helped the stock recover some of the lost ground.

While, shares cooled off in the following weeks, Catalent stock has begun to gain again in the past week. In addition to overall market strength seen recently, another notable factor which may have fueled the move was the company's announcement last Friday that it had officially regained compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards.

Additionally, over the past month, the stock's price target was changed by three analysts, ranging from $42 to $55.

CTLT Price Action: Shares of CTLT were up 6.53% at $44.63 at the close of the market, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image by Konstantin Kolosov from Pixabay