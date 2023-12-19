$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $600 Today

HCA Healthcare HCA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.13%. Currently, HCA Healthcare has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion.
Buying $100 In HCA: If an investor had bought $100 of HCA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $581.75 today based on a price of $267.84 for HCA at the time of writing.
HCA Healthcare's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.