$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $7,800 Today

STMicroelectronics STM has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.59%. Currently, STMicroelectronics has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion.

Buying $1000 In STM: If an investor had bought $1000 of STM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,795.67 today based on a price of $50.24 for STM at the time of writing.

STMicroelectronics's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.