Smart Money Move: PATRICIA SCHMEDA Grabs $68K Worth Of Oil-Dri Corp of America Stock

Loading... Loading...

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that PATRICIA SCHMEDA, Board Member at Oil-Dri Corp of America ODC, made a noteworthy insider purchase on December 18,.

What Happened: SCHMEDA made a significant move by purchasing 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Corp of America as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $68,890.

As of Tuesday morning, Oil-Dri Corp of America shares are up by 0.98%, currently priced at $69.76.

All You Need to Know About Oil-Dri Corp of America

Oil-Dri Corp of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products made predominantly from clay. Its absorbent offerings, which draw liquid up, include cat litter, floor products, toxin control substances for livestock, and agricultural chemical carriers. The company has two segments based on the different characteristics of two primary customer groups namely Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The company's products are sold under various brands such as Cat's Pride, Jonny Cat, Amlan, Agsorb, Verge, Pure-Flo, and Ultra-Clear.

Oil-Dri Corp of America: Delving into Financials

Loading... Loading...

Revenue Growth: Oil-Dri Corp of America's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 27.81% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Oil-Dri Corp of America's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.61.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 14.24 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.49 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 8.78, Oil-Dri Corp of America presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Oil-Dri Corp of America's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.