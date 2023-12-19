Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Verisk Analytics 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Verisk Analytics VRSK has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.66%. Currently, Verisk Analytics has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion.

Buying $1000 In VRSK: If an investor had bought $1000 of VRSK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,594.28 today based on a price of $237.33 for VRSK at the time of writing.

Verisk Analytics's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.