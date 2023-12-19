Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Global Payments Stock In The Last 10 Years

Loading... Loading...

Global Payments GPN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.88%. Currently, Global Payments has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In GPN: If an investor had bought $1000 of GPN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,005.66 today based on a price of $127.38 for GPN at the time of writing.

Global Payments's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.