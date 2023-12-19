Trump's Niece Says Ex-President Wanted 'Golden Get-Out-Of-Trouble Free Card' But Only Got 'Lump Of Coal' In NY Civil Fraud Trial

Loading... Loading...

Justice Arthur Engoron, presiding over Donald Trump‘s New York civil fraud trial came down heavily upon the former president and his defense team in a late Monday court filing. Trump’s niece and psychologist Mary Trump weighed on the filing and its implications for her uncle.

What Happened: In the filing, Engoron said the overvaluation of Trump properties is not a subjective difference of opinion but “misstatements at best and fraud at worst,” Mary Trump said.

The justice also called out Donald Trump’s expert witness – New York University Accounting Professor Eli Bartov. The expert is a “tenured professor but all that his testimony proves is that for a million or so dollars, some experts will say whatever you want them to say.”

“The most glaring flaw is to assume the testimony of (the) defendant's experts… is true or accurate,” Engoron said. He also said the defendants’ arguments “personify frivolity.”

Commenting on Justice Engoron’s remark, Mary Trump said, “Donald wanted a golden get-out-of-trouble free card, but all Engoron had for Donald was a lump of coal at the bottom of his stocking.”

State Charges Stifling: Mary Trump also weighed in on former Donald Trump aide Mark Meadows losing an appeal in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, Atlanta to transfer the election subversion case from Fulton County Superior Court.

“Removal from a specific trial jurisdiction can indeed happen – for current officials accused of crimes committed as part of their official duties,” Mary Trump said.

“If Donald were ever to become president again (which cannot happen), Donald will NOT be able to pardon Mark Meadows, OR himself,” she said, adding that a president can only pardon people on federal charges and not state charges like attempting to overthrow the Georgia election results.

