$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $400 Today

Loading... Loading...

Waste Management WM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.72%. Currently, Waste Management has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion.

Buying $100 In WM: If an investor had bought $100 of WM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $396.61 today based on a price of $177.44 for WM at the time of writing.

Waste Management's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.