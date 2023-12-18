Why Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (FRTX) Shares Are Volatile

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
December 18, 2023 8:44 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • FRTX received a notice from Nasdaq stating its common stock will be suspended from trading on Nasdaq.
  • This action followed the company's decision to withdraw an appeal and seek delisting from Nasdaq.
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc FRTX shares are volatile Monday morning, trading higher by 3.2% to $0.84, after the company received a notice from Nasdaq stating its common stock will be suspended from trading on Nasdaq and is expected to move to an over-the-counter market.

This action followed the company's decision to withdraw an appeal and seek delisting from Nasdaq in preparation for a planned liquidation and dissolution.

Fresh Tracks says they've scheduled a stockholders' meeting to vote on the approval of the liquidation plan; the company says failure to approve it might lead to a judicial dissolution, which could be costly and reduce the cash distribution to stockholders during the company's dissolution.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, FRTX has a 52-week high of $3.14 and a 52-week low of $0.45.

