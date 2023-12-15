Understanding Cisco Systems's Position In Communications Equipment Industry Compared To Competitors

Loading... Loading...

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Cisco Systems CSCO vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Communications Equipment industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Cisco Systems Background

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software like firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employees 80,000 employees and sells its products globally.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Cisco Systems Inc 14.94 4.44 3.49 8.12% $4.95 $9.56 7.6% Arista Networks Inc 38.44 11.05 13.06 8.82% $0.62 $0.94 28.27% Motorola Solutions Inc 31.93 144.80 5.53 132.76% $0.73 $1.28 7.71% Nokia Oyj 4.52 0.81 0.72 0.66% $0.51 $1.93 -20.17% F5 Inc 27.01 3.77 3.79 5.58% $0.2 $0.57 0.99% Juniper Networks Inc 26.42 2.18 1.71 1.75% $0.15 $0.81 -1.19% Ciena Corp 26.06 2.27 1.52 3.15% $0.13 $0.49 5.77% Calix Inc 61.99 3.81 2.97 2.27% $0.02 $0.14 11.64% Extreme Networks Inc 26.54 22.20 1.82 25.46% $0.04 $0.21 18.63% Viavi Solutions Inc 961 3.17 2.07 1.43% $0.04 $0.14 -20.08% NetScout Systems Inc 24.42 0.78 1.85 1.05% $0.05 $0.15 -13.71% Harmonic Inc 212.29 3.58 2.12 -1.9% $-0.01 $0.06 -18.32% Digi International Inc 37.97 1.70 2.11 1.19% $0.02 $0.06 6.08% Clearfield Inc 13.60 1.43 1.65 0.86% $0.01 $0.01 -47.72% Aviat Networks Inc 21.56 1.85 1.15 1.8% $0.01 $0.03 7.77% Average 108.12 14.53 3.0 13.21% $0.18 $0.49 -2.45%

When closely examining Cisco Systems, the following trends emerge:

At 14.94 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.14x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The current Price to Book ratio of 4.44 , which is 0.31x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.49 , which is 1.16x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.12% , which is 5.09% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $4.95 Billion , which is 27.5x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $9.56 Billion , which indicates 19.51x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 7.6% is notably higher compared to the industry average of -2.45%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

Loading... Loading...

By evaluating Cisco Systems against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Cisco Systems is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

The valuation analysis of Cisco Systems in the Communications Equipment industry reveals that the company has a low PE ratio, indicating that its stock is undervalued compared to its peers. The low PB ratio suggests that Cisco Systems is trading at a lower price relative to its book value. However, the high PS ratio implies that the company's stock is relatively expensive compared to its revenue. In terms of profitability, Cisco Systems has a low ROE, indicating lower returns on shareholder equity. On the other hand, the company exhibits high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, suggesting strong financial performance.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.