Employers Favor These 3 Practical Abilities Over Academic Credentials: Study

As the recruitment landscape continues to transform, many employers are prioritizing practical abilities over academic credentials.

What Happened: Per ZipRecruiter, about 45% of businesses have reduced their reliance on degree qualifications for certain positions.

A survey of more than 2,000 employers across the U.S. found that "soft skills," over traditional college degrees, were considered more valuable.

This trend underscores how skills are becoming the focal point in hiring decisions.

A LinkedIn report cited by CNBC shows a 12% rise in the adoption of skills-based hiring metrics over the previous year.

Julia Pollak, the chief economist at ZipRecruiter, emphasizes the increasing momentum of this skills-focused hiring approach. Employers are specifying the soft skills they seek in job listings -- skills that were once presumed to be part of a college education.

According to ZipRecruiter, the top three soft skills employers find lacking in candidates are:

Time management

Professionalism

Critical thinking

Marissa Morrison, the Vice President of People at ZipRecruiter, mentioned that professionalism can vary across industries. Employers are keen on hiring responsible individuals who can communicate effectively in various professional settings during their careers.

Why It Matters: College enrollments are declining, while tuition fees rise.

And the gap in soft skills has become a prominent challenge in post-pandemic hiring, exacerbated by staffing shortages and generational differences in the workplace.

The workforce now comprises a diverse age range, leading to different professional norms and expectations.

In their haste to fill roles between 2021 and 2022, many companies onboarded less experienced employees, often lacking essential soft skills. Pollak points out that businesses are now focusing on rectifying this by investing in training for soft skills and recruiting candidates who can boost team performance and productivity.

Jobseekers are advised to adapt to these changes by tailoring their resumes to showcase relevant skills. Career coach Amanda Augustine suggests highlighting specific instances where these skills were applied, aligning more closely with employers' current priorities.

