Market Analysis: ASML Holding And Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating ASML Holding ASML in relation to its major competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

ASML Holding Background

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth ASML Holding NV 34.66 22.02 9.85 16.76% $2.36 $3.46 15.48% Applied Materials Inc 19.39 8.04 5.01 12.75% $2.36 $3.17 4.64% Lam Research Corp 24.80 11.98 6.23 10.92% $1.16 $1.65 -31.38% KLA Corp 25.09 25.50 7.66 25.09% $1.03 $1.45 -12.02% Entegris Inc 82.84 4.91 4.54 0.99% $0.2 $0.37 -10.62% Teradyne Inc 44.81 6.03 10.28 5.25% $0.17 $0.4 -64.91% Enphase Energy Inc 25.02 13.43 5.34 11.47% $0.16 $0.26 -13.18% Amkor Technology Inc 18.77 1.97 1.14 3.5% $0.33 $0.28 -12.57% Onto Innovation Inc 46.19 4.25 8.51 2.14% $0.05 $0.11 -18.51% SolarEdge Technologies Inc 20.59 1.74 1.27 -2.44% $-0.0 $0.14 -13.32% Axcelis Technologies Inc 18.05 5.16 3.86 8.53% $0.08 $0.13 27.56% Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc 54.41 2.60 4.18 1.99% $0.04 $0.1 -29.34% Veeco Instruments Inc 28.83 2.60 2.60 3.99% $0.03 $0.08 3.17% Cohu Inc 31.36 1.70 2.36 0.41% $0.02 $0.07 -27.04% Photronics Inc 11.32 1.41 1.52 2.85% $0.08 $0.09 1.94% PDF Solutions Inc 441.86 5.34 7.22 -2.23% $0.0 $0.03 6.25% ACM Research Inc 15.74 1.41 2.22 3.61% $0.03 $0.09 26.07% Aehr Test Systems 39.44 9.07 9.91 6.0% $0.0 $0.01 93.27% inTest Corp 11.40 1.52 1.05 3.18% $0.0 $0.02 6.15% Average 53.33 6.04 4.72 5.44% $0.32 $0.47 -3.55%

Upon analyzing ASML Holding, the following trends can be observed:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 34.66 is 0.65x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 22.02 relative to the industry average by 3.65x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.85 , surpassing the industry average by 2.09x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 16.76% , which is 11.32% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $2.36 Billion , which is 7.37x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $3.46 Billion , which indicates 7.36x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 15.48% is notably higher compared to the industry average of -3.55%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, ASML Holding can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

ASML Holding is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

ASML Holding has a low PE ratio compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, indicating that it may be undervalued. The company also has a high PB ratio, suggesting that investors are willing to pay a premium for its book value. Additionally, ASML Holding has a high PS ratio, indicating that it may be overvalued based on its sales. On the other hand, the company's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong financial performance compared to its industry peers.

