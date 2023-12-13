Insider Transaction: Todd Dissinger Sells $165K Worth Of Natural Grocers Shares

Loading... Loading...

On December 12, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Todd Dissinger, Chief Financial Officer at Natural Grocers NGVC made an insider sell.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Dissinger sold 10,000 shares of Natural Grocers. The total transaction amounted to $165,400.

Monitoring the market, Natural Grocers's shares down by 0.0% at $16.0 during Wednesday's morning.

Discovering Natural Grocers: A Closer Look

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc operates natural and organic grocery and dietary supplement stores. It offers the following product categories, natural and organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, pet care products, books and handouts. The company generates the majority of its revenue from grocery products and dietary supplements and rest from other products.

Natural Grocers's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Natural Grocers showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.61% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 28.58% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Natural Grocers exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.26.

Debt Management: Natural Grocers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 15.69 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Natural Grocers's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.32 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Natural Grocers's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.82, Natural Grocers presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.