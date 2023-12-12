$100 Invested In Heico 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Heico HEI has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 13.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.58%. Currently, Heico has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion.

Buying $100 In HEI: If an investor had bought $100 of HEI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $4,234.56 today based on a price of $182.94 for HEI at the time of writing.

Heico's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

