Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Fomento Economico Stock In The Last 20 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 12, 2023 11:00 AM | 1 min read
Fomento Economico FMX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.78%. Currently, Fomento Economico has a market capitalization of $228.43 billion.

Buying $100 In FMX: If an investor had bought $100 of FMX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,106.09 today based on a price of $127.68 for FMX at the time of writing.

Fomento Economico's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

