$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $9,800 Today

Loading... Loading...

Ansys ANSS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.46%. Currently, Ansys has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion.

Buying $1000 In ANSS: If an investor had bought $1000 of ANSS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $9,803.72 today based on a price of $290.13 for ANSS at the time of writing.

Ansys's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.