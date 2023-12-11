$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $7,200 Today

Loading... Loading...

Biogen BIIB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.34%. Currently, Biogen has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In BIIB: If an investor had bought $1000 of BIIB stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,221.38 today based on a price of $246.59 for BIIB at the time of writing.

Biogen's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

