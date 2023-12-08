If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $6,400 Today

Loading... Loading...

Infosys INFY has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.98%. Currently, Infosys has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion.

Buying $1000 In INFY: If an investor had bought $1000 of INFY stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,449.75 today based on a price of $17.90 for INFY at the time of writing.

Infosys's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

