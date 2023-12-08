Here's How Much $100 Invested In SBA Comms 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

SBA Comms SBAC has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 16.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.63%. Currently, SBA Comms has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion.

Buying $100 In SBAC: If an investor had bought $100 of SBAC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,903.97 today based on a price of $243.71 for SBAC at the time of writing.

SBA Comms's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

