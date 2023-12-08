Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Matador Resources 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Matador Resources MTDR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.95%. Currently, Matador Resources has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion.

Buying $1000 In MTDR: If an investor had bought $1000 of MTDR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $2,713.20 today based on a price of $53.34 for MTDR at the time of writing.

Matador Resources's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

