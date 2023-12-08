$1000 Invested In Altimmune 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading...

Altimmune ALT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.51%. Currently, Altimmune has a market capitalization of $348.70 million.

Buying $1000 In ALT: If an investor had bought $1000 of ALT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,314.94 today based on a price of $6.49 for ALT at the time of writing.

Altimmune's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.