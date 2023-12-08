If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $500 Today

Loading... Loading...

MongoDB MDB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.51%. Currently, MongoDB has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion.

Buying $100 In MDB: If an investor had bought $100 of MDB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $451.54 today based on a price of $375.00 for MDB at the time of writing.

MongoDB's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.