Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Mastercard Stock In The Last 5 Years

Loading... Loading...

Mastercard MA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.65%. Currently, Mastercard has a market capitalization of $383.76 billion.

Buying $100 In MA: If an investor had bought $100 of MA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $206.54 today based on a price of $409.07 for MA at the time of writing.

Mastercard's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.