$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $200 Today

Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.12%. Currently, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion.

Buying $100 In HLT: If an investor had bought $100 of HLT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $229.39 today based on a price of $169.73 for HLT at the time of writing.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.