$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $400 Today

Aon AON has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.63%. Currently, Aon has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion.

Buying $100 In AON: If an investor had bought $100 of AON stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $392.69 today based on a price of $326.11 for AON at the time of writing.

Aon's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.