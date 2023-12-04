$1000 Invested In Gartner 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

December 4, 2023 3:30 PM | 1 min read
Gartner IT has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 13.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.61%. Currently, Gartner has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In IT: If an investor had bought $1000 of IT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $25,871.67 today based on a price of $441.14 for IT at the time of writing.

Gartner's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

