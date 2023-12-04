Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Parker Hannifin Stock In The Last 20 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 4, 2023 10:00 AM | 1 min read
Parker Hannifin PH has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.42% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.9%. Currently, Parker Hannifin has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion.

Buying $100 In PH: If an investor had bought $100 of PH stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,161.42 today based on a price of $438.30 for PH at the time of writing.

Parker Hannifin's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

