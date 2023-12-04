If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $3,300 Today

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Linde LIN has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.54%. Currently, Linde has a market capitalization of $198.97 billion.

Buying $1000 In LIN: If an investor had bought $1000 of LIN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,271.99 today based on a price of $410.34 for LIN at the time of writing.

Linde's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

