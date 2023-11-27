Exploring The Competitive Space: Ansys Versus Industry Peers In Software

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Ansys ANSS in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Ansys Background

Ansys is an engineering software company that provides simulation capabilities for structural, fluids, semiconductor power, embedded software, optical, and electromagnetic properties. Ansys employs over 4,000 people and serves over 50,000 customers globally, including those in aerospace defense and automotive.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Ansys Inc 53.87 5.17 12.06 1.12% $0.11 $0.39 -2.9% Adobe Inc 55.70 17.88 15.10 9.17% $1.99 $4.31 10.31% Salesforce Inc 140.24 3.76 6.72 2.19% $2.42 $6.49 11.44% SAP SE 77.27 3.85 5.18 3.01% $2.37 $5.64 3.57% Intuit Inc 66.99 9.14 11.11 0.51% $0.26 $2.0 12.34% Synopsys Inc 81.48 13.85 15.26 5.7% $0.38 $1.18 19.2% Cadence Design Systems Inc 77.10 23.64 18.83 8.45% $0.35 $0.91 13.36% Roper Technologies Inc 45.51 3.30 9.40 2.06% $0.68 $1.1 15.78% Autodesk Inc 47.98 29.34 8.24 21.11% $0.29 $1.22 8.73% Palantir Technologies Inc 274.29 13.10 20.18 2.33% $0.09 $0.45 16.8% Zoom Video Communications Inc 137.30 2.77 4.38 2.69% $0.2 $0.87 3.57% PTC Inc 75.20 6.90 8.82 1.73% $0.16 $0.43 7.62% Tyler Technologies Inc 110.84 6.06 9.09 1.67% $0.11 $0.23 4.54% Bentley Systems Inc 95.02 22.37 14.39 7.94% $0.1 $0.24 14.27% Dynatrace Inc 90.02 8.53 11.89 2.04% $0.05 $0.29 25.91% Manhattan Associates Inc 84.20 65.38 15.74 25.97% $0.05 $0.13 20.36% AppLovin Corp 141.04 12.10 4.81 8.25% $0.31 $0.6 21.2% NICE Ltd 39.19 3.80 5.52 2.89% $0.16 $0.41 8.4% Average 96.43 14.46 10.86 6.34% $0.59 $1.56 12.79%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Ansys, the following trends become evident:

Loading... Loading... Loading...

At 53.87 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.56x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 5.17 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.36x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.06 , surpassing the industry average by 1.11x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.12% is 5.22% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $110 Million , which is 0.19x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $390 Million is 0.25x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of -2.9% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 12.79%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Ansys in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Ansys has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For the PE, PB, and PS ratios, Ansys has a low valuation compared to its peers in the Software industry. This suggests that the company may be undervalued relative to its earnings, book value, and sales.

In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Ansys performs below its industry peers. This indicates that the company's profitability, operational efficiency, and revenue generation are relatively weak compared to its competitors in the Software industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.