Over a 100 countries have agreed to reduce emissions from global aviation by 5% by 2030 using less-polluting fuels.

What Happened: The goal was decided at the end of a conference held in Dubai from Nov. 20-24 and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) member states have agreed to reduce carbon emissions by the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), lower carbon aviation fuels (LCAF) and other aviation cleaner energies.

“ICAO's Framework will support the clean energy transition of the aviation sector needed to achieve the current goal of Net-Zero carbon emissions by 2050 as adopted by the ICAO Assembly in 2022,” the United Nations agency said.

Why It Matters: Though aviation accounts for 2-3% of global carbon emission, SAF is costly and thereby accounts for less than 1% of total global jet fuel, Reuters noted. As a result, several countries including China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Iraq voiced concerns on the impact of the emission goal on their respective economies, the report added.

However, no specific obligations or commitments in the form of emission reduction goals have been made under the agreement and each state can contribute within their own national timeframes, ICAO said.

