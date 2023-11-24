In-Depth Analysis: Baidu Versus Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

Loading... Loading... Loading...

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Baidu BIDU in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Baidu Background

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with 84% share of the search engine market in September 2021 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2022. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Baidu Inc 19.97 1.27 2.31 2.24% $7.4 $17.89 14.87% Alphabet Inc 26.53 6.34 5.97 7.29% $25.11 $43.46 11.0% Meta Platforms Inc 30.14 6.14 7.08 8.37% $17.02 $27.94 23.21% Kanzhun Ltd 94.78 3.98 10.18 3.23% $0.26 $1.34 36.32% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 42 2.47 4.68 1.31% $0.09 $0.27 1.69% Yelp Inc 36.30 4.23 2.56 8.04% $0.06 $0.32 11.73% Ziff Davis Inc 65.40 1.67 2.23 -1.69% $0.03 $0.29 -0.26% Weibo Corp 7.11 0.88 1.64 2.45% $0.13 $0.35 -2.52% JOYY Inc 9.99 0.51 1.51 3.01% $0.15 $0.2 -8.18% CarGurus Inc 28.97 3.31 2.65 3.15% $0.04 $0.16 -48.55% Shutterstock Inc 13.92 3.05 1.88 10.04% $0.07 $0.12 0.95% Hello Group Inc 5.55 0.86 0.83 5.33% $0.79 $1.32 0.88% Cars.com Inc 10.74 2.59 1.91 0.94% $0.04 $0.14 5.92% Average 30.95 3.0 3.59 4.29% $3.65 $6.33 2.68%

By closely studying Baidu, we can observe the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 19.97 is lower than the industry average by 0.65x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 1.27 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.42x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 2.31 , which is 0.64x the industry average.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 2.24% that is 2.05% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $7.4 Billion , which is 2.03x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $17.89 Billion , which indicates 2.83x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 14.87% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 2.68%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.



In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Baidu and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Baidu has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

Baidu's low PE, PB, and PS ratios suggest that it is undervalued compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. This indicates that investors may have an opportunity to acquire Baidu's stock at a lower price relative to its earnings, book value, and sales. However, Baidu's low ROE suggests that it may not be generating as much profit as its peers. On the other hand, its high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth indicate strong financial performance and potential for future growth.

