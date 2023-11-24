$1000 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $5,300 Today

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Morgan Stanley MS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.77%. Currently, Morgan Stanley has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion.

Buying $1000 In MS: If an investor had bought $1000 of MS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $5,329.49 today based on a price of $78.61 for MS at the time of writing.

Morgan Stanley's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.