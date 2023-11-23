$1000 Invested In General Electric 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading... Loading...

General Electric GE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.78%. Currently, General Electric has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In GE: If an investor had bought $1000 of GE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,629.37 today based on a price of $119.50 for GE at the time of writing.

General Electric's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.