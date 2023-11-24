Ohio Woman Merges Farming With Bridal Retail — Generates Over $313,000 In Yearly Sales

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Penny Bowers-Schebal, 55, begins her mornings amid the pastoral settings of her goat dairy farm in Austinburg, Ohio. This small rural town, home to fewer than 600 residents, serves as the starting point for her day before she heads to her bridal shop, Formality Bridal, just a short drive away in Geneva.

Discover how she balances the challenges of farm life with running her bridal shop, and find out how she built a thriving business from scratch, despite initially having "no experience."

Blending Farm Life And Bridal Fashion

Bowers-Schebal tends to her goats and peacocks at sunrise, embracing the farm life. Post farm duties, she shifts her focus to her thriving wedding gown business. Formality Bridal, situated in an expansive 4,000-square-foot space that once housed a church, reflects her entrepreneurial pivot from farming to fashion. "I call it an expensive hobby farm. I suspect it will be a work in progress until the day we leave or die," she told CNBC.

Formality Bridal's Unique Business Model

The bridal shop stands out with its unique business model. Bowers-Schebal purchases discounted, last-season sample gowns from major retailers, offering them to local brides for up to $999. This pricing strategy significantly undercuts the average wedding dress cost. "Slow growth, to me, especially when you’re starting out, is a success," she said. Formality Bridal has already amassed over $313,000 in revenue in the current fiscal year.

Also Read: From Mistaken Text To Thanksgiving Tradition: Airbnb Hosts Unlikely Duo's Festive Dinner

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Expansion And Diversification

Bowers-Schebal's entrepreneurial journey includes various business ventures. Before diving into the bridal industry, she and her husband managed a Lake County, Ohio wine shop. Their transition to the bridal shop business was funded by the sale of the wine shop, along with personal savings from a dividend reinvestment plan.

This financial foresight enabled the opening of Formality Bridal's first location in June 2018, CNBC reported. The business's success led to the inauguration of a second branch in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Sustainable Success In Business

Bowers-Schebal defines her success not solely in monetary terms, but also in achieving work-life balance and fulfillment. "We’ve always been able to pay our bills, pay our employees, and then there’s some left for me in my pocket, too," she said.

The growth and profitability of Formality Bridal stand as a testament to her innovative approach and commitment to sustainable entrepreneurship.

Now Read: A Retiree Was Planning To Pay $1 Million To Live On A Luxury Cruise Ship — Until He Changed His Mind: 'Is This Going To Happen In My Lifetime?'

This story is part of a series of features on the subject of success, Benzinga Inspire.

How can you invest in early-stage startups if you don’t know the founders? Easy. Click here for a list of startups you can invest in today.

Benzinga may receive monetary compensation from the issuer, or its agency, for publicizing the offering of the issuer’s securities in this article. Please see 17b disclosure linked in the offering circular for more information.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.