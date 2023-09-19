What's Going On With Sezzle Inc. Stock?

Sezzle Inc. SEZL shares are trading higher Tuesday and have resumed trading after being halted for volatility. Here's a look at what's going on.

What To Know:

Shares of SEZL are moving despite a lack of company-specific news and on heavy trading volume. According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 983 thousand shares have been traded in the session, compared to the stock's 100-day average of just over 84 thousand shares.

Sezzle Inc. is a financial technology company providing a digital payment platform that allows merchants to offer their consumers an alternative to traditional credit at point-of-sale.

SEZL Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Sezzle shares are up over 43% at $18.49 at the time of publication.

