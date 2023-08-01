Tesla Seeks $100M For Semi Charging Route Between California And Texas

Tesla Inc TSLA has set its sights on a significant expansion of its electric semi-truck charging infrastructure.

The preferred route spans from southern Texas to northern California.

According to emails obtained by Bloomberg News, the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer is seeking nearly $100 million from the U.S. government to construct nine charging stations along this strategically important route.

Tesla's proposal, as detailed in its communication with the Texas Department of Transportation between May and early July, includes equipping each of these nine stations with eight 750-kilowatt chargers specifically designed for Tesla Semi vehicles. Additionally, in a nod towards the broader EV industry, each station will also host four chargers compatible with trucks produced by other manufacturers.

This ambitious project aligns with Tesla's broader vision to lead the transition towards electric heavy-duty transportation. The construction of dedicated charging stations along a critical transportation corridor demonstrates a commitment to addressing the specific needs of electric semi-truck operators. By including charging provisions for other manufacturers' vehicles, Tesla also positions itself as a key player in the universal electrification of the trucking industry.