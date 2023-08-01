An increasing number of users are promoting the consumption of laundry detergent on TikTok, raising serious concerns about the potential risks to health and safety.

What Happened: TikTokers, seeking popularity and recognition on the platform, often resort to outrageous and dangerous challenges to gain views and followers. Unfortunately, this obsession with going viral comes at the expense of users’ well-being.

Over the past few months, TikTok-owned by ByteDance, has witnessed the emergence of a disturbing trend known as the “Borax Train,” where users are encouraging others to ingest laundry detergent containing borax.

A concerning aspect of the “Borax Train” trend is the promotion of misleading claims about the potential health benefits of consuming borax.

Some participants assert that ingesting borax can help treat various ailments, including joint pain, eye swelling, mouth swelling, menstrual cramps, and cancer.

These claims are both baseless and highly dangerous, as borax is not meant to be ingested and can lead to severe health complications.

Borax, also known as sodium borate or sodium tetraborate, is commonly used as a booster in laundry detergent. While boron, a component of borax, has been studied in the context of boron neutron capture therapy or BNCT for treating certain medical conditions, it does not justify consumiiktong borax directly, reported Forbes.

BNCT involves a controlled medical procedure with boron-based reagents administered explicitly by medical professionals in a controlled setting.

Why It's Important: Social media platforms like TikTok have brought entertaining trends, but some challenges, like the Boat Challenge, Scarf Game, Outlet Challenge, and Skull Breaker Challenge, have led to injuries and fatalities. Users must prioritize safety, exercise caution, and raise awareness about the risks of such challenges.

