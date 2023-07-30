Trader Joe's Recalls Falafel, Broccoli Cheddar Soup For Possible Rocks, Insects

Trader Joe's has issued a recall for two additional products, following a previous recall of two cookie items, due to the potential presence of insects and rocks.

What Happened: In an official statement on Thursday, the retailer informed customers that its unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, with use-by dates ranging from 07/18/23 to 09/15/23, might contain insects.

The next day, Trader Joe's made another announcement, cautioning customers that its fully cooked Falafel could potentially contain rocks.

The company said that all potentially contaminated products have been swiftly removed from store shelves. It also urged customers to discard any affected item or return it to any store for a full refund.

The Falafel was sold in stores in Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusets, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

This marks the third recall announced by Trader Joe's within a week. In an earlier incident this month, the company recalled its Dark Chocolate Chunk, Almond Cookies, and Almond Windmill Cookies after discovering that rocks had inadvertently made their way into the ingredients.

Photo: Shutterstock