Elon Musk Is All Hearts As His Ex-Wife Talulah Riley Announces Engagement To Fellow Actor

On Thursday, CEO Elon Musk, who was married twice to British actress Talulah Riley, reacted to the latter's announcement regarding her engagement.

What Happened: Earlier this week, Riley announced on Twitter that she is engaged to fellow actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster after two years of dating.

Sharing a picture of them both together, Riley tweeted on Thursday, “Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!”

Musk was among the early ones to respond to the announcement.

“Congratulations,” he said in reply to the tweet, following his message with a heart emoji.

Why It's Important: Musk married Riley for the first time in 2010, two years after he divorced his first wife and mother of six of his children, author Justine Wilson. The Tesla CEO and the British actress divorced two years later only to remarry in 2013. They again divorced amicably in 2016.

Musk previously shared an old picture of him and Riley in Venice, suggesting they continue to remain friends.

