How Old Was Bill Gates When He First Smoked Pot?

In a candid conversation on his new podcast, Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates reveals a rebellious chapter of his youth, sparking curiosity about the age at which he first tried cannabis.

What Happened: During the inaugural episode of his new podcast series, “Getting Unconfused with Bill Gates,” the tech mogul opened up about a seldom-explored aspect of his past — his early encounter with marijuana.

Sitting down with comedian Seth Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller, Gates engaged in a candid discussion about brain health, which eventually led to the topic of Alzheimer’s disease.

When Rogen playfully inquired about Gates’ first experience with pot, the billionaire didn’t hold back. Recounting his younger days, he admitted to having tried cannabis at a remarkably young age of around 13.

Gates said that not getting stoned during his first encounter was a bit of a letdown. It took him time to grasp the art of inhaling correctly, and the initial experience didn’t quite live up to the hype.

Although, he later admitted that experimenting with marijuana wasn’t merely about seeking its effects but rather a way to feel like an “adult” and break societal norms.

“Out of the, say, 105 people in my class, I think, there were three or four who didn’t smoke,” Gates said, adding, “Because it was kind of, ‘Hey, I’m an adult! Hey, I can break the rules!’ But I will say, sometimes it’s like, I guess I’m doing this to be cool. It wasn’t so much smoking for pot’s sake.”

Watch the complete episode here:

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com



