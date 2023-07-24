You Can Level Up Your ChatGPT Conversations With Sam Altman's Custom Instructions Tricks

Last week, OpenAI launched custom instructions for ChatGPT users, and now Sam Altman has given a sneak peek into how he leverages this feature.

What Happened: During the weekend, Altman, co-founder, and CEO of ChatGPT-parent, took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of his experience with the custom instruction.

The shared screenshot shows how to use the feature effectively, eliminating the need to repeatedly write the same instruction prompts for the chatbot during each interaction.

Altman’s prompt was nothing too fancy and, at first glance, appears to be almost like the command most users have given ChatGPT in the past. However, still knowing how the pros are using the feature is invaluable.

Why It's Important: Custom instructions are helpful for those requiring the same context frequently.

It allows users to share specific instructions for ChatGPT to consider in its responses, such as teaching grade-level math, specifying preferred code languages, or providing personal details like family size for tailored recommendations.

To explore this feature, users can access it on the web by clicking on their profile name and navigating to Settings. Then click on Beta features and select Opt into Custom instructions.

