Intuitive Machines Nears Launch Of Nova-C Lunar Lander Following Successful Test Run

Texas-based space company Intuitive Machines LUNR LUNRW is closing in on delivering its Nova-C lunar lander to Florida for launch. The company said on Thursday that it has successfully conducted a complete spacecraft test run of the lander.

The test verified the lander’s flight software, flight avionics, liquid oxygen and liquid Methane loading, among others.

“This was the most comprehensive test to date short of flying the lander in space,” said CEO Steve Altemus.

Why It Matters: Nova-C lander is expected to launch on a Falcon-9 rocket on the IM-1 mission this quarter from Cape Canaveral.

The mission will mark the return of the United States to the Moon for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972. It will be the first spacecraft ever to reach the lunar south pole and will pave the way for NASA astronauts to land on the lunar surface under the Artemis program.

NASA called on Intuitive Machines to develop, launch and land its Nova-C spacecraft on the lunar surface for a contract of $77 million in May 2019. The lander is capable of carrying a 100 kg payload to Moon’s surface and will carry five NASA payloads and commercial cargo on IM-1.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

