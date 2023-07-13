Judge Sets $750,000 Bail For Colorado Man After Caesar's Palace Standoff: CBS News

Matthew Mannix, a 35-year-old man from Golden, Colorado, made headlines after an hours-long standoff with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department SWAT team at a Caesar’s Palace hotel room.

Mannix, who is accused of holding a woman hostage and causing severe property damage, has a long criminal history and an open warrant in Colorado, CBS News reports.

Standoff and Charges: Mannix was allegedly “extremely high” on drugs during the incident, allegedly armed and taunting the police. He now faces charges in Las Vegas for kidnapping, coercion with threat of force with a deadly weapon, destruction of property, resisting arrest, and disregard for safety.

Victim’s Account: The victim, whose name has been withheld, reportedly knew Mannix. She told the police that they had been living a transient lifestyle on the Las Vegas strip, binging on illegal drugs for several days. She feared Mannix would throw her out of the broken window. The police found a knife, but no firearms, on Mannix.

Court Proceedings: In his first court appearance, Mannix was read his right to legal representation. The state asked for a $2 million bond, citing Mannix’s “extreme violence” and his status as a “flight risk.”

However, the judge set bail at $750,000, considering his violent actions, criminal history, active warrant in Colorado, and lack of ties to Las Vegas. Mannix remains in custody and is due for another court appearance on Monday.

