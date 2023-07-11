Elon Musk Congratulates The Boring Company's Team As Vegas Loop Expansion Continues

Elon Musk-founded The Boring Company is rapidly expanding its Vegas loop — an underground tunnel system below Las Vegas, Nevada.

What Happened: The company’s tunnel boring machine Prufrock has arrived at Westgate Resorts and Encore resort in Las Vegas, The Boring Company said on Twitter.

Company founder Musk responded to the achievement by saying, “Congrats Boring Co team!”

The mining near Westgate and Encore is part of the construction of the Vegas loop. Clark County and the City of Las Vegas have approved a total of 65 miles of tunnel and 69 stations for the Vegas Loop which is aimed at transporting over 90,000 passengers per hour once complete.

Why It Matters: According to the company, the Encore project took approximately 10 weeks with the Prufrock including mobilization, launch, tunneling and retrieval as compared to its previous Godot machine which took more than 10 weeks merely to launch.

Prufrock — the company’s third boring machine — launches directly from the surface, mines underground and re-emerges upon completion.

The Boring Company aims to solve traffic with underground tunnel systems or loops that enable rapid point-to-point transportation. It has currently completed three projects- the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), the Hyperloop Test Track, and the R&D Tunnel.

Earlier this year, in March, the company said that it has touched one million passengers.

Photo Courtesy: Flickr

