Jack Dorsey Agrees World Needs Open Source Phones, But What's The Downside?

Unveiling the potential of open source phones, Block Inc SQ CEO Jack Dorsey, who currently backs the decentralized social platform, Nostr, agreed with the need for their existence, but what drawbacks lie in this tech revolution?

What Happened: In a recent exchange on Twitter, a user expressed the importance of open-source hardware phones with open-source firmware and software, highlighting the Pinephone and Librem 5 as notable attempts in the market.

The user acknowledged that while these solutions are appealing to tech enthusiasts, they have certain drawbacks. Dorse responded with a simple “Yes,” indicating his agreement with the user’s perspective.

Subsequently, the Twitter co-founder also appeared to acknowledge the downsides, including subpar hardware specs, clunky firmware support, and the absence of the vast Android app ecosystem.

Naturally, netizens had many questions. While some pointed out that despite the fact that the idea of open-source software is often lauded, it is not immune to vulnerabilities. They said that the open nature of the code makes it susceptible to attack.

Others pointed out manufacturing hurdles saying open-source phones may struggle to attract the support of established manufacturers and carriers.

Why It's Important: Dorsey is an ardent backer of open-source technologies, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, he expects that decentralized cryptocurrency to be the driving force of Block’s expansion across the world.



Last month, Dorsey commended Mark Zuckerberg for his decision to open-source their large language model, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives. "I really respect the fact that he chose to open-source his large language model … we all have access to these technologies, and people can build on top of it."

Despite acknowledging potential risks associated with open-source development, Dorsey believes that individuals committed to safeguarding technology and humanity can act as a balancing force.

