Aussie Minister Dubs Trump Jr 'Sore Loser' And 'Big Baby' Over Canceled Tour

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, canceling his planned speaking tour of Australia, has sparked a strong reaction from the country’s Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil, ABC Australia reports.

Donald Trump Jr’s three-day tour, which was scheduled to begin in Sydney on Sunday, was canceled on Wednesday. The tour’s organizers suggested visa issues as the reason for the cancellation.

However, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil disputed this claim, stating that Trump Jr had been granted a visa to come to Australia. She suggested that poor ticket sales were the actual reason for the cancellation and referred to Trump Jr as a “big baby” who isn’t very popular.

“Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of [a] sore loser,” O’Neil said in a twitter that has since been deleted. “His dad lost an election fair and square — but he says it was stolen. Now he’s trying to blame the Australian government for his poor ticket sales and [canceled] tour.”

Opposition Home Affairs spokesman James Paterson labeled O’Neil’s comments as “childish” and “woke”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that Trump Jr had not been blocked from entering Australia, according to ABC Australia.